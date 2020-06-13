Quinn A. Fields
1992 - 2020
QUINN A. FIELDS Solon Quinn A. Fields, 27, of Solon passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. A public graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Smithtown Cemetery, rural Lost Nation. Family and close friends are invited on Tuesday to attend a visitation at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa starting at 10:30 a.m. Quinn Andrew was born on Dec. 15, 1992, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Andrew and Carol (Serovy) Fields. He graduated from Solon High School and went to earn his degree in anthropology at the University of Iowa. He enjoyed working at the post office and for Amazon, where he got to meet a lot of new people, which he dearly loved. Quinn had a strong faith and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. He loved being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, trapping and camping, and always had a good eye when it came to mushroom hunting. Spending time with his sister, cousins and friends canoeing or playing video games always made him smile. He had a great love for animals and raised rabbits, goats, ducks, turkeys and chickens. Quinn was a natural for learning new skills and put them to work by building homes for his animals. He enjoyed playing his guitar, singing and hanging out at the sandbar. For many years he helped at Hanley's Hillside Christmas Tree Farm. He always was there to lend a helping hand and will be dearly missed by his family and friends, where he has a special place in their hearts. Those left to cherish his memories are his parents, Andy (Carol) Fields; a sister, Elissa Fields; his maternal grandmother, Pearl Serovy, all of Solon; his paternal grandparents, Meryl (Sandra) Fields of Lost Nation; aunts and uncles, Jess (Kathy) Fields, Doug (Peg) Fields, Larry (Judy) Serovy, Josh (Angie) Serovy, Andrew (Lisa) Serovy and Terry Burke; and cousins. Sam, Hannah and her son, Mason, Alex and Jack Fields, Madison and Mallory Serovy, Zachary Serovy and Logan and Slaten Burke. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Allan Serovy; uncles, Michael and Ronald Serovy; and an aunt, Janet Serovy. Memorials may be directed to his family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
10:30 AM
Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa
JUN
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Smithtown Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa
105 W Maple St
Maquoketa, IA 52060
563-652-2453
