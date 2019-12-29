|
|
R. SCOTT MCMURRIN Cedar Rapids R. Scott McMurrin, 62, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. There will be no services or views, according to his wishes. Scott was cremated. His celebration will be held at a later date. Survivors include his daughter, Michelle McMurrin; sons, Mathew McMurrin and Jamie Mease; lifelong friends, Kevin and Tammy Leyse; and grandchildren, Brian, Trevor, Savannah, Anthony, Zooey, Mackenzie, Zayden, Maddox, Alex, Oliver and Laura. Also surviving are his brothers and sister, Alan (Jody) McMurrin, David McMurrin and Sue Christofferson; and many nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his son, Brian McMurrin; mother, Lois Walkner; father, Robert McMurrin; and stepfaather, Oliver Walkner. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Kristen Gisselman and the staff at the University of Iowa and Mercy Medical Center. Scott will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019