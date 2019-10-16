|
RABERTA "BOBBI" JEAN MITCHELL Cedar Rapids Raberta "Bobbi" Jean Mitchell, 71, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Community of Christ Church, 1500 Blairs Ferry Rd., Hiawatha, where a visitation will begin at noon until service time. A light meal will follow in the Family Life Center. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Steve; her two sons, Jeffrey (Jen) and Eric; her six adorable grandchildren, Cohen, Gavin, Bentley, Elise, Evan and Myles; a sister, Gayle (David) Hesser of Rio Rancho, Ariz.; and brothers, Richard (Kathy) Custer of Tacoma, Wash., and Craig (Linda) Custer of Mossy Rock, Wash. She was preceded in death by her parents. Bobbi was born May 17, 1948, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Beverly (Butterworth) Custer. She married Steve Mitchell on Dec. 26, 1971, in Dow City, Iowa. Bobbi was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Bobbi graduated from high school at Dow City in 1966 and Graceland University in 1970 with a B.A. in elementary education. She taught fifth-grade math in the Adel, Iowa, school district at the elementary school in De Soto for three years. She and her husband moved to Cedar Rapids in 1973, where she was a substitute teacher for three years, worked at Rockwell Collins (Collins Aerospace), then was a secretary at Community of Christ Regional offices, Siepker Helbig & Associates and Linn-Mar Community Schools with the junior high and Excelsior Middle School principals' office. She retired in 2008 to help with the care of her first grandchild. Bobbi was a member of the Community of Christ in Hiawatha and served and participated in many capacities in local, district, mission center and regional levels. She always was a children's and youth advocate, at school and at the church. She always was volunteering for whatever was needed, (and as Pastor Claire mentioned, that Steve could do). Bobbi received a transplant in 1978 with a kidney donated by her sister, Gayle, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, which served well for 33 years until 2011, and then had been on home peritoneal dialysis since. She experienced numerous health challenges the last few years and always took every adversity with grace and a "game-on" attitude. Bobbi was a fighter and an inspiration to many who knew her and treated her. She never gave up. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorial donations in her name may be directed to Community of Christ Church, 1500 Blairs Ferry Rd., Hiawatha, IA 52233 and will be donated to Heifer International for trees and seeds to help families around the world.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019