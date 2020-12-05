1/1
Rachel Barnes
1982 - 2020
RACHEL L. BARNES Keystone Rachel L. Barnes, 38, of Keystone, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Survivors include her two sons, Gauge Horak and Ryker Barnes, both at home; her mother, Jayna Barnes of Cedar Rapids; her father, James Barnes of Parker, Ariz.; brother, Jay Blank; and a sister, Natalie Blank, both of Cedar Rapids. Rachel was born Aug. 30, 1982, in Henderson, Nev. She graduated from Independence High School and worked as a baker at HyVee for several years. Please leave a message or tribute to Rachel's family on the website www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
December 5, 2020
Rachel Barnes is loved and cherished by friends and family. She was a dedicated mother who loved her boys fiercely. We will always miss Rachel and feel a hole in our hearts. Mark and Jan Horak.
Janan Horak
Friend
