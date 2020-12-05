RACHEL L. BARNES Keystone Rachel L. Barnes, 38, of Keystone, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Survivors include her two sons, Gauge Horak and Ryker Barnes, both at home; her mother, Jayna Barnes of Cedar Rapids; her father, James Barnes of Parker, Ariz.; brother, Jay Blank; and a sister, Natalie Blank, both of Cedar Rapids. Rachel was born Aug. 30, 1982, in Henderson, Nev. She graduated from Independence High School and worked as a baker at HyVee for several years. Please leave a message or tribute to Rachel's family on the website www.iowacremation.com
