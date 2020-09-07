RACHEL REILLY Anamosa Rachel Reilly, 95, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a brief illness. Private family services will be conducted for Rachel and her family. Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa has taken Rachel and her family into their care. Surviving is her daughter, Teresa (Richard) Carr, Delhi; two grandchildren, Zack and Rochelle Carr; five great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and her sister, Evelyn Schulze, Blairstown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph in 1991; and two brothers, Glenn and Ray. Rachel Maxine King was born May 11, 1925, in Marengo, Iowa. She was the daughter of Earl and Marie Smith King. Rachel graduated from the Blairstown High School. She started her working career at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids. Rachel married Joseph Reilly in 1947. The couple lived in Cedar Rapids and Center Point. Rachel worked at Bishops Cafeteria at Lindale Mall and later at St. Luke's Hospital in the laundry. Following her retirement, they moved to Anamosa in 1980. Since 2009 Rachel had lived at Pinicon Place in Anamosa. She enjoyed doing fine needle point and embroidery as well as reading.



