RAE CHABAL Lone Tree Rae Chabal, 80, of Lone Tree, passed away peacefully in her sleep while on vacation in the mountains she loved in Estes Park, Colo., on Aug. 21, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Lone Tree. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery at a later date. Following funeral services, a time of remembrance will be held at the Moose Lodge at 3151 Highway 6 East, Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Rae. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com
. Rae Genevieve Bell was born on the family farm south of Lone Tree on Nov. 23, 1939, the daughter of James H. and Genevieve (Harney) Bell. She was the valedictorian of her country school eighth grade graduation, graduate and valedictorian of the 1958 Lone Tree High School graduating class, and then in 1961 she received her diploma from Iowa City Mercy School of Nursing, where she was valedictorian. On Sept. 9, 1961, Rae was united in marriage to Lloyd Ardell Chabal in Lone Tree. Rae retired from the University of Iowa in 2000 and continued in home health care until 2010. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Iowa City, where she and her husband received an award for helping over 100 kids get into Moose Heart. Rae was also a member of the Women's Home Builders Association, representing at the state and national level, Lone Tree American Legion Auxiliary as a Gold Star Sister, 4-H leader for the Fremont Lassies and was a reading buddy at the Lone Tree Community School for 12 years. She enjoyed baking, having her morning coffee while reading the newspaper, playing the piano at many events, but most of all, Rae dearly loved to spend time with her family, dining out and traveling. Rae will be deeply missed by her husband, Lloyd of Lone Tree; her children, Cyndi (Dean) Larew of Lone Tree, Russ Chabal of Iowa City, Dennis (Lorie) Chabal of East Lansing, Mich., and Kim Chabal of Phillipsburg, Mont.; 10 grandchildren, Jack, Zach, Max, Connor, Alex, Cole, Claire, Izzy, Cam and Peter; four step- grandchildren, Hart, Val, Tyler and Sarah; four great-grandchildren, Declan, Halle, Grady and Cal; and many nieces and nephews. Rae was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Robert, William, Ralph, Russell, Ruel, Reginald, Raymond, Rose, Alice and Marge.