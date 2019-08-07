|
|
RALPH ELLIS MCBRIDE JANET MAE MCBRIDE Marengo Ralph and Janet McBride passed away the same way they lived their lives TOGETHER! Ralph Ellis McBride, 87, of Marengo, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo. His devoted wife, Janet Mae McBride, 87, followed him the next day, Aug. 2, 2019. There will be private graveside services at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Essence of Life Hospice, 3207 220th Trail, Amana, IA 52203, in the couple's name. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting with arrangements. Ralph and Janet are survived by a son, Michael (Elaine) of Marengo; and a daughter, Mary Hansen (Steve) of Oxford; three grandchildren, Melissa Hinzman (Clint) of Marengo, Jill Schlemme (Corey) of Oxford and Troy Hansen (Amy) of Oxford; and five great-grandchildren, Caelem, Evangeline and Willa Hinzman of Marengo and Andrew and Aren Schlemme of Oxford. Ralph is survived by a sister, Mary Seibold (Wayne) of Greers Ferry, Ark. Janet is survived by a sister, Joyce (Hank) Kopf of Cedar Rapids. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph; and her siblings, Jack Wodstrchill, Jean Hinton, Joan Becker, Jane Pickart and Jim Wodstrchill. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents. A grandson, Matthew McBride, also preceded them in death. Ralph Ellis McBride was born Nov. 8, 1931, in Marengo, Iowa, the son of Forrest and Sophia Kienle McBride. He graduated from the Marengo High School in 1950. Janet Mae Wodstrchill was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Philip, S.D., the daughter of Russell and Mamie Sage Wodstrchill. She graduated from Blairstown High School in 1950. Ralph and Janet were married Nov. 17, 1951, in Blairstown. Ralph was a butcher and store manager for the Me Too grocery stores and also owned and operated McBride's Car Wash. Janet worked alongside Ralph at the grocery store and also worked at Amana Refrigeration for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and water skiing. She was a great cook and enjoyed her time with her family. The couple spent 23 winters in Yuma, Ariz. They were members of the United Methodist Church in Marengo. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019