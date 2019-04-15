RALPH E. CONDON Martelle Ralph E. Condon, 75, of Martelle, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at the funeral home in Marion. Burial will take place at Norwich Cemetery, Martelle. Ralph was born Dec. 27, 1943, in Alice, Iowa. On March 3, 1962, in Oelwein, Ralph was united in marriage to Darlene Stoner. He worked at Rockwell Collins for 31 years before retiring. Ralph was a longtime member of the Martelle Volunteer Fire Department, serving as chief for a time. He enjoyed golfing at both the Wapsie Country Club and Fawn Creek Country Club where he was a member. Ralph also enjoyed "The Coffee Group" at the convenience store in Martelle. He and Darlene spent 14 wonderful years at the Pleasant Valley Ranch in Mission, Texas. Ralph was known for his sense of humor, big laugh and practical jokes. He was passionate about his hobbies of fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting, grilling and gardening. Ralph loved to cook and bake for his friends and family. He was very generous to his friends and family. Ralph will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Condon; daughter, Sherri Condon (Chris Eastburn); six grandchildren, Camille Eastburn, Ryan Condon, Casey (Rachel) Condon, Sasha (Darryl) Raasch, Jordan Condon and Dylan Condon; three great-grandchildren, Hailie Moeller, Hunter Condon and Landon Condon; sister, Mary (Merlen) Laska; brothers, Leon Condon, David (Karen) Pisarik and Richard (Joyce) Pisarik; and his cat, "Loki." Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, A. V. and Harriett Pisarik; and son, Gene Ralph Condon. Please share a memory of Ralph at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary