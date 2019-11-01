|
RALPH E. JACKSON Cedar Rapids Ralph E. Jackson, 101, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Randolph, Wis., passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with the Rev. Jackie Bradford officiating followed by a Masonic service. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held starting at 1 p.m. at the chapel on Sunday. Ralph was born June 15, 1918, in Garrison, Iowa, the son of Ernest and Dora Jackson (Hansen). He grew up in Vinton, where he attended Lincoln/Vinton High School and excelled in track, holding the half-mile record for 35 years. He married Marcella Benfer on Oct. 5, 1941. An industrial engineer by trade, Ralph attended Iowa State University and worked for Collins Radio and Turner Microphone. An amateur (ham) radio enthusiast, Ralph's call sign was KØQKR. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and relished fishing trips with his buddies. Ralph and Marcella square danced and were members of the Twirlin' Travelers No. O12 camping club. He was a longtime member of the Kenwood Park Methodist Church, the Mizpah No. 639 Masonic Lodge, Consistory and El Kahir Shrine. Ralph is survived by daughter, Carol Trentham, Beaver Dam, Wis.; son, Ron (Linda) Jackson, Hideaway, Texas; granddaughters, Melody Trentham, Horicon, Wis., Robyn Trentham, Beaver Dam, Wis., and Erin (Marco) Bonugli, San Antonio, Texas; great-grandchildren, Chaz Wesenburg and Esse Jo Kaftanski; sister-in-law, Beverly Benfer; family friend, Pat Schroder, Weslaco, Texas; and many loving nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcella Jackson (Benfer); sister, Maxine Heckroth, and brother-in-law, Les Heckroth; brother, Ray Jackson, and sister-in-law, Joyce Jackson; brother-in-law, Don Benfer, and sister-in-law, Arlein Benfer; and son-in-law, Charles Trentham. The family wishes to thank Beaver Dam Community Hospital Hillside Hospice as well as the love and care provided Ralph by Randolph Health Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Randolph Resident Council, c/o Randolph Health Services, 502 High St., Randolph, WI 53956. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019