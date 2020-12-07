RALPH G. MULLER Monticello Ralph G. Muller, 80, from Monticello, Iowa, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at St. Lukes Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello, Iowa, with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Masks are required. The funeral mass will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Facebook page. Ralph was born June 17, 1940, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Matthew E. and Catherine H. (Kurt) Muller. He grew up on the family farm in Castle Grove Township. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In his youth, he belonged to the Castle Grove Royal Rangers 4-H Club. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1958. He later went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1821 and NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) for many years. He enjoyed family, friends, races, car shows, swap meets, the Great Jones County Fair and all Chevrolet vehicles. He also enjoyed racing and attending the U.S. Nationals on Labor Day Weekend in Indianapolis, and Tri-State Raceway in Earlville for their events. In 1970, Ralph, along with two friends, founded the Annual Rod & Custom Car Show held in Monticello, which is still held annually. Ralph worked at Georgia-Pacific, UPS, Cascade Die-Mold, and went on to own and operate his own auto repair shop known as Muller Auto, where he also sold custom and performance parts. He is survived by his three brothers, Dean (Rose Mary) Muller, of Milwaukee, Wis., and Galen and Tom Muller, both of Monticello; a sister-in-law, Toni Muller, of Monticello; two nephews, David (his godson) and Trent; and three nieces, Linda, Ruth Ann and Robin. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Eldon P. Muller, on May 16, 2011. Cards, letters, and memorials may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 791, Monticello, IA 52310. Please include first and last name (Ralph Muller), on the outside of the envelope. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart School. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com
.