RALPH HOLMES Belle Plaine Ralph Holmes, 93, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, under the wonderful care of Brenda Authier and Hospice of Mercy, Cedar Rapids. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with military honors. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019