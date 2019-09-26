Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Holmes Obituary
RALPH HOLMES Belle Plaine Ralph Holmes, 93, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, under the wonderful care of Brenda Authier and Hospice of Mercy, Cedar Rapids. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with military honors. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now