RALPH JUNIOR WOOD JR. Lisbon Ralph Junior Wood Jr., 77, of Lisbon, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 19, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Gwen's Restaurant in Lisbon. Ralph Junior Wood Jr. was born on Dec. 18, 1941, to Ralph E. Wood and Alverta King Wood in Anamosa. He married Pauline "Paula" E. Gray on Aug. 19, 1961. He really enjoyed his old Western movies and watching NASCAR. Ralph's favorite restaurant was Gwen's in Lisbon. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Paula; four sons, Bryon Wood (Brenda) of Atkins, Steven (Kathy) Wood of Urbana, Ill., Kevin Wood (Bo) of North Liberty and Rusty (Donna) Wood of Cedar Falls; one daughter, Karen (Paul) Lehr of Lisbon; former daughter-in-law, Diane Coultas; two brothers, Eugene (Connie) Wood of Scotch Grove and David (Bonnie) Wood of Elkader; one sister, Marion (Bill) Smith of Muscatine; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be directed to the family or to Above and Beyond Hospice, 417 E. First St., Monticello, IA 52310. Online condolences and memories may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019