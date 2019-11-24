|
|
RALPH LATHAM Cedar Rapids Ralph Latham, 91, of Grand Marais, Minn., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Nov. 16, 2019. As were his wishes, there will be no services. Ralph is survived by his wife, Geraldine; daughter, Ruth Ruley (Dan) of Cedar Rapids; son, David Latham (Carrie) of Tiffin; two granddaughters, Dawn and Rebekah; and a great-granddaughter, Adelyn. He was predeceased by his parents, his two sisters and a grandson. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019