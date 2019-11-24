Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Latham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Latham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Latham Obituary
RALPH LATHAM Cedar Rapids Ralph Latham, 91, of Grand Marais, Minn., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Nov. 16, 2019. As were his wishes, there will be no services. Ralph is survived by his wife, Geraldine; daughter, Ruth Ruley (Dan) of Cedar Rapids; son, David Latham (Carrie) of Tiffin; two granddaughters, Dawn and Rebekah; and a great-granddaughter, Adelyn. He was predeceased by his parents, his two sisters and a grandson. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -