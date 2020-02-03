Home

RALPH M. KELLER Williamsburg Ralph M. Keller, 91, of Williamsburg, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at St. James Lutheran Church in Victor with the Rev. Michael Kolesar officiating. Interment will be at Victor Memorial Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at St. James Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Ralph's family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be designated to the David Preuss Missionary in Honduras and the Johnson County Hospice. Memorials may be mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Ralph's family online at www.smithfh.com. Ralph is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elda Keller of Williamsburg; five children, Deborah Wedde of Berrien Springs, Mich., Donna Munnik of Franklin, Wis., Lois (Arlen) Ottmar of Iowa City, Iowa, Linda (Dr. Bob) Blomme of Audubon, Iowa, and Paul (Terri) Keller of Center Point, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, Steve, Matt, Courtney, Rachel, Jay, Aaron, Ally, Andrew, Sarah, Kole, Jared, Ryan and Logan; five great-grandchildren, David, Caemon, Violet, James and Benjamin; and his sister, Elsie (Robert) Schroeder of Des Moines, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edgar Keller; sister, Dorothy Hinrichs; and two sons-in-law, Larry Munnik and David Wedde.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020
