RALPH RONALD DELOZIER Iowa City Ralph Ronald Delozier passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Gary Beckman officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church, where a rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Crestview Specialty Care or St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Ralph was born July 11, 1928, the eldest of six children and son of Charles Versail Delozier and Marybelle Waite. He grew up in Canoe Creek, Pa., where he attended school. He graduated from the Williamsburg Pennsylvania High School. In 1947, Ralph packed a trunk, got on a train and ended up in Fayette, Iowa, where he attended Upper Iowa University. He met his wife Jeanette while working in the food service line at Upper Iowa. Ralph would tease Jeanette as she went through the breakfast line. In 1950, Ralph was drafted and joined the U.S. Army. Helen Jeanette Paige and Ralph were married on Oct. 14, 1950, in Elkader, Iowa. Ralph received his undergraduate and master's degree from the University of Iowa. He taught elementary school in Stanley and Maynard, Iowa, and in 1960 became an elementary principal in Nashua, Iowa. In 1965, Ralph and family moved to Iowa City, where he was elementary principal at Mark Twain, Ernest Horn and Helen Lemme Elementary Schools, retiring in 1988. Following retirement, he was employed for seven years at the University of Iowa as coordinator for the NCA (North Central Association- Educational Accreditation). Ralph also worked the front desk at North Dodge Athletic Club for over 20 years. There, Ralph did his "work outs," earned his fishing money and developed forever friends. Ralph was never happier than when he had a fishing pole in his hand. Always socializing, he had breakfast every Saturday with his friends. His brief stay at the Crestview Care Center in West Branch was no exception, as he quickly charmed the staff and residents and was affectionately nicknamed "the mayor." Ralph was a model of kindness and caring to all those he met, be it students, family, co-workers and perfect strangers. His bright smile and loving nature will be dearly missed by all who met him. His engaging smile made you feel like a friend during your first conversation. Ralph is survived by his wife, Jeanette, and their children, Diane (Rick) Lahr of Iowa City, Deborah Delozier and Jeanne Delozier, both of Ottumwa, and Mark (Tammy) Delozier of Lakeville, Minn.; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Mary Paige Clark of Elkader and Sister Deborah Paige of Dubuque; 18 nieces and nephews; and two brothers, William Delozier and Dave (Connie) Delozier. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter and son-in-law, Janice Lea and Brad; his sisters, Eva Jane Allender, Lois Sturm and Pauline Delozier; and in-laws, Don Clark and Kay Delozier. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019