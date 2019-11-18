|
|
RALPH SHERMAN OSENBAUGH Cedar Rapids Ralph Sherman Osenbaugh, 75, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God. The Rev. Rick Gail will officiate. Burial with burial rites at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Survivors include his wife, Karen; son, Mark of Marion; daughter, Amy (Corey) Brinkmeyer, two grandchildren, Mitchell and Graham Brinkmeyer, all of Cedar Rapids; a niece, Laurie Campbell, and two nephews, Matt and Jeff Osenbaugh, all of Hutchinson, Kan. He also is survived by his Cedar family, many friends and his dog, Pippa. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother. Ralph was born Aug. 5, 1944, in Sterling, Kan., the son of Troy and Helen (Bunn) Osenbaugh. After graduating from high school and mortuary school, he served in the U.S. Americal Army Division in Chu Li, Vietnam. He was in charge of graves registration from 1967 to 1968. He married Karen L. Olson on Sept. 10, 1967, in Wichita, Kan. Ralph was a funeral director for more than 50 years. He worked in funeral homes in Kansas, Colorado and later at Cedar Memorial, where he retired in 2010 after 31 years of service. He later was a part time driver for Dental Prosthetic Service for two years. Ralph was a member of First Assembly of God, VFW Post 788, Marion American Legion Post 298 and Hawkeye Fly Tyers, and was instrumental in and the founder of Quilts of Valor in Linn County. Ralph enjoyed traveling with his wife, Karen, throughout the United States and watching his son Mark compete in pool tournaments. They especially enjoyed their trip to Alaska and yearly trips to Branson, Mo. He was an avid fisherman and did so from Alaska to Branson. Ralph forever will be remembered as a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be given to Quilts of Valor/ Freedom Stitchers. Please leave a message or tribute to the Osenbaugh family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019