1937 - 2020
Ralph Wilfong Obituary
RALPH DEAN WILFONG Cedar Rapids Ralph Dean Wilfong, 82, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. The family will greet friends from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home conducted by Chaplain Deb Black. Committal service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Masonville, Iowa. Ralph was born Aug. 30, 1937, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Earl David and Emma Elizabeth (Martens) Wilfong. He attended Manchester schools and served in the U.S. Army in postwar Germany. On Nov. 18, 1962, in Marion, Iowa, he was united in marriage to Janet Marie Pogue. Ralph was employed by Henderson's in Manchester, Barnard & Lee Custom Semi Trailers in Cedar Rapids and, in 2000, he retired from Borlaug Systems Inc. in Cedar Rapids. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling and was a member of the American Bowling Congress. Ralph also enjoyed playing cards in a card club for over 50 years, woodworking and spending time with family. Ralph was a handyman at home and his family was very important to him. After his retirement, he and Janet enjoyed traveling, sightseeing and visiting family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Janet of Cedar Rapids; his two sons, Scott Dean (Denise) Wilfong of Cedar Rapids and Brent Alan (Lori) Wilfong of Marion; five grandchildren, Aaron Kyle Kelley of North Glen, Colo., Kelsey Ann (Tom) Beimer of Marion, Nicole Danielle Wilfong of Cedar Rapids, Dustin David (Carly) Roskop of Marion and Leah Michelle (Nick) Fletcher of Muscoutah, Ill.; seven great-grandchildren, Sophia Marie Beimer, Addison Elizabeth Beimer, Colby David Roskop, Keaton Reed Roskop, Dawson McGregor Roskop, Bryson Michael Fletcher and Tenley Grace Fletcher; two brothers-in-law, Ed (Kathy) Pogue and their family of Marion and Jim (Norma) Perry and their family of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Ann Schmid, Alice Ross, Edna Brandenburg and Hazel Perry; two brothers, Earl Ross and William Ross; and one grandson, Cory Michael Roskop. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Mary Anne Nelson and all the compassionate caring staff at Hiawatha Care Center for all their care and support they gave to Ralph and his family. Memorials in Ralph's memory may be directed to the , or Veterans Affairs. Please share a memory of Ralph at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
