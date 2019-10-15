|
|
RAMONA E. MIDDLETON Cedar Rapids Ramona E. Middleton, 68, of Cedar Rapids, met her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. David Renfro officiating. Entombment will be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Survivors include her daughters, Michelle Thoren and Marcia (Jack Peacock); grandchildren, Ashley (Travis) Schaufenbuel, Chelsea (Kenneth) Hartney and Jake Thoren; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Alaina and Levi Schaufenbuel and Coleson Hartney; nieces and nephews, Rodney (Annette) Michel, Jason (Betty) Kirklin, Josh Kirklin and their children; and siblings, Roberta (Bob) Ward, Robert (Debbie) Michel and Dorothy Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Herman (Mikie) Michel, Evelyn Powers and William Easterday. Ramona Ethel Michel was born Oct. 21, 1950, the daughter of Herman Cleo (Zier) Michel. She worked at General Mills for many years and made many special relationships with the people she worked with. Ramona was a very kindhearted and caring person as she volunteered at Meals on Wheels, feeding the homeless at Greene Square and all her volunteer work at church. She enjoyed church bible study, cooking, baking, flowers, bird watching and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. Memorials may be sent in her name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1363 First Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. A very special thank you to Dr. Torres and staff at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy and the Rev. David Renfo for all the love, caring and guidance shown towards Ramona and her family. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019