RAMONA JEAN LOVETT Cedar Rapids Ramona Jean Lovett, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice Unit in Cedar Rapids. Private family memorial service at a later date. Inurnment: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Ramona was born June 21, 1930, the daughter of Francis and Verna (Schultz) Stephen, in Omaha, Neb. She graduated from Iowa State Teacher's College, and on June 7, 1952, she was married to James Frank Lovett. Ramona taught at Walker and Marion grade schools before raising her family. Combining love of nature and youth development, she later was a professional with Camp Fire Girls, Iowana Council. Ramona and Jim wintered in Fort Myers, Fla., for many years. This special time was shared with dear friends. Ramona was very active in the community, volunteering her time and skills in many agencies such as: local and national levels of Camp Fire Girls, Camp Hitaga, Hillcrest Family Services and church. She was a member of Kenwood Park/Echo Hill Presbyterian Church for more than 75 years. Her greatest pride and joy were her family and beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, James Lovett of Cedar Rapids; two daughters, Laura (Bruce) Fisher of Geneva, Ill., and Suzanne (Craig) Sorensen of Eldridge, Iowa; son-in-law, Allan King; seven grandsons, Nathan King, Justin King, Jesse (Samantha) Fisher, Cody (Kim) Fisher, Mason Fisher, Nicholas (Clair) Sorensen and Stephen Sorensen; six great-grandchildren, Molly, Alison, Madeline, Logan, Riley and Marlowe; brother, F. Gerald Stephen of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; and four nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer King. Memorials may be directed to Echo Hill Presbyterian Church: P.O. Box 11335, Cedar Rapids, IA 52410 in memory of Ramona. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019