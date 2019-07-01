RAMONA WILLIAMS Marion Ramona Williams, 81, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. July 3, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Burial will follow in Dunkard Cemetery, Toddville, Iowa. Ramona was born in Williamsburg, Iowa, May 21, 1938, the daughter of Frank and Rachel (Lyphout) Cornette. She was a graduate of Center Point High School. On Sept. 12, 1959, Ramona was united in marriage to Donald Williams at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker, Iowa. She worked for the Alburnett Community School District as a secretary for 40 years with an eternal love for the students and community. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She especially loved the joy of getting together for the holidays. Ramona and Donald were active in their card club that developed into "The Minnesota Family" with which she had many wonderful years of vacations and celebrations. She spent hours sitting in the yard watching the squirrels and birds that she and Donald fed faithfully. In retirement, she enjoyed going for coffee and lunch with current and former faculty/staff. Ramona was a charter member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She volunteered at St. Pius X Catholic Church in addition to delivering for Meals on Wheels. Ramona will be missed by all who knew her and forever will be remembered for her giving nature, sense of humor and kind soul. Ramona is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Donald Williams of Marion; children, Shelly (Freddie) Morris of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Bryan (Tammy) Williams of Emmetsburg, Iowa, and Traci (Paul) Gavin of Marion; 10 grandchildren, Spencer, Brittany and Nikelle Morris, Logan and Carson Williams, Jordan, Joel and Bret Hoyman and Trenton Gavin and Kailee (Derek Thomae) Gavin; one great-grandchild, Connor Gavin; sister-in-law, Leila Williams of Vinton, Iowa; sister-in-law, Linda (Gary) Bailey of St. Charles, Minn.; brother-in-law, David (Sharon) Williams of Hackensack, Minn.; sister-in-law, Becky (John) Fuelling of Monona, Iowa; sister-in-law, Rhonda (Dave) Wilhelmi of Shellsburg, Iowa; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Bill Williams. A memorial fund has been established in Ramona's memory. Please share a memory of Ramona at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 1, 2019