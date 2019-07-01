Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona Williams Obituary
RAMONA WILLIAMS Marion Ramona Williams, 81, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. July 3, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Burial will follow in Dunkard Cemetery, Toddville, Iowa. Ramona was born in Williamsburg, Iowa, May 21, 1938, the daughter of Frank and Rachel (Lyphout) Cornette. She was a graduate of Center Point High School. On Sept. 12, 1959, Ramona was united in marriage to Donald Williams at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker, Iowa. She worked for the Alburnett Community School District as a secretary for 40 years with an eternal love for the students and community. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She especially loved the joy of getting together for the holidays. Ramona and Donald were active in their card club that developed into "The Minnesota Family" with which she had many wonderful years of vacations and celebrations. She spent hours sitting in the yard watching the squirrels and birds that she and Donald fed faithfully. In retirement, she enjoyed going for coffee and lunch with current and former faculty/staff. Ramona was a charter member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She volunteered at St. Pius X Catholic Church in addition to delivering for Meals on Wheels. Ramona will be missed by all who knew her and forever will be remembered for her giving nature, sense of humor and kind soul. Ramona is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Donald Williams of Marion; children, Shelly (Freddie) Morris of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Bryan (Tammy) Williams of Emmetsburg, Iowa, and Traci (Paul) Gavin of Marion; 10 grandchildren, Spencer, Brittany and Nikelle Morris, Logan and Carson Williams, Jordan, Joel and Bret Hoyman and Trenton Gavin and Kailee (Derek Thomae) Gavin; one great-grandchild, Connor Gavin; sister-in-law, Leila Williams of Vinton, Iowa; sister-in-law, Linda (Gary) Bailey of St. Charles, Minn.; brother-in-law, David (Sharon) Williams of Hackensack, Minn.; sister-in-law, Becky (John) Fuelling of Monona, Iowa; sister-in-law, Rhonda (Dave) Wilhelmi of Shellsburg, Iowa; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Bill Williams. A memorial fund has been established in Ramona's memory. Please share a memory of Ramona at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now