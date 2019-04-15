RANAE LOUISE BURESH Ely Ranae Louise Buresh, 70, of Ely, Iowa, passed away peacefully at her home on April 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will follow in Western Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the chapel. Ranae was born on Jan. 29, 1949, the daughter of Melvin and Dorothy (Groen) Brocka. After graduating High School in Greene, Iowa, in 1967, Ranae moved to the Iowa City area where she met and married the love of her life, Benjamin Buresh, March 6, 1971. Ranae was a loving mother to her three children whom she and Ben raised on their farm in Ely, Iowa. She worked at Sheller-Globe Corp., Quaker Oats Co., and Shopper's Hotline. Ranae enjoyed country life and loved spending time with her family and friends. She never missed a chance to play, laugh, dance or have fun living in the moment. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, country music, flower gardening and other outdoor activities. Those who are left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, Ben Buresh; and her three children, James (Tracey Fredrickson) Buresh of Ely, Christina (Jeremy) Nelson of Epworth and Brian (Deanna) Buresh of Ely. Dearest to her heart were her six grandchildren, Melanie, Bradley and Kaitlynn Buresh, and Broderick, Brooklynn and Brayden Nelson. She is also survived and will be deeply missed by her mother, Dorothy Brocka of Bristow; brothers, Merlyn Brocka of Bristow and Dennis (Marilyn) Brocka of Dumont; and sisters, Mary (Dean) Peterson of Dumont and Cindy (Daryl) Norman of Hansell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ranae was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Brocka; brother, Craig Brocka; and infant brother, Jack Brocka. She will be remembered for her upbeat attitude, infectious laugh, inviting smile and easy-going personality. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staffs at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Hospice of Mercy in Cedar Rapids. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary