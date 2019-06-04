Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
Resources
More Obituaries for Randahl Trefz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randahl "Randy" Trefz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Randahl "Randy" Trefz Obituary
RANDAHL "RANDY" TREFZ Vinton Randahl "Randy" Trefz, 66, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the funeral home. Randy is survived by his wife, Doris, of Vinton; four daughters, Polly (Pete) Peterman of Cedar Rapids, Brandy Trefz of Long Island, N.Y., Carrie (Shane) Powers of Vinton and Tina (Cody) Mullinex of Shellsburg; one brother, Gary (Annette) Trefz of Coggon; two sisters, Cherie (Kevin Kula) Dunn of Rogers, Ark., and Gail (Brad) Winn of Walker; seven grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to the AMVETS Riders Post 49, 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now