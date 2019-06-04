|
RANDAHL "RANDY" TREFZ Vinton Randahl "Randy" Trefz, 66, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the funeral home. Randy is survived by his wife, Doris, of Vinton; four daughters, Polly (Pete) Peterman of Cedar Rapids, Brandy Trefz of Long Island, N.Y., Carrie (Shane) Powers of Vinton and Tina (Cody) Mullinex of Shellsburg; one brother, Gary (Annette) Trefz of Coggon; two sisters, Cherie (Kevin Kula) Dunn of Rogers, Ark., and Gail (Brad) Winn of Walker; seven grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to the AMVETS Riders Post 49, 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 4, 2019