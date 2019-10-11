|
RANDALL J. "RANDY" KEEFER Iowa City Randall J. "Randy" Keefer, 56, died suddenly Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. There will be a time of visitation Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. For a complete obituary to share a thought, memory or condolence with Randy's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019