Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Randall J. "Randy" Keefer

Randall J. "Randy" Keefer Obituary
RANDALL J. "RANDY" KEEFER Iowa City Randall J. "Randy" Keefer, 56, died suddenly Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. There will be a time of visitation Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. For a complete obituary to share a thought, memory or condolence with Randy's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
