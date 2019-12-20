Home

Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Randall Hixson
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Randall Kent Hixson


1954 - 2019
Randall Kent Hixson Obituary
RANDALL KENT HIXSON Cedar Rapids Randall Kent Hixson, 65, of Cedar Rapids, passed onto spend eternity with Jesus Christ on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, with his wife at his side. Randy was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a brain tumor, on May 8, 2008. He fought hard for 11 years. His tumor returned the summer of 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Teahen Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday before the service. Randy is survived by his wife, Deanna; three sons, John (Marcus) Hixson, Aaron Hixson and Steven (Ashley) Evans, all of Cedar Rapids; two daughters, Mandrea (Tom) Dolphin of Chandler, Ariz., and Cara (Brad) Tower of Cedar Rapids; and five grandsons; his father, Harold Hixson of Cedar Rapids; sister, Vicky (Bill) Funke of Byron, Ill.; brother, Mark (Lori) Hixson of Cedar Rapids; two nieces, Holly Funke and Kelly Hixson; and three nephews, Daniel Funke and Brian and Harrison Hixson. His was preceded in death by his mother, Claudine Hixson; a sister, Marsha Hixson; and his faithful companion, Waldo. Randy was born June 13, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Harold "HB" and Claudine Kent Hixson. He attended Hayes and Wilson Schools and was a 1972 graduate of Jefferson High School. He graduated from Kirkwood Community College, received three associate degrees, his B.A. in 2012 from Mount Mercy College and his M.A. in social work from the University of Northern Iowa in 2014. Randy was married to Becky Yuska in 1977 and they divorced in 2003. He married Deanna Kerr on Aug. 3, 2007, in Maui, Hawaii. He was a journeyman sheet metal worker and was employed by the Grissel Sheet Metal Co. for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Local 263 Sheet Metal Worker Union. Randy was a member of the Brotherhood of the Order of the Arrow where he received and Eagle Scout Award. He was an avid sportsman, especially skilled in bass fishing and hunting. He competed in bass tournaments, winning the 1989 Iowa Bass Federation Tournament at Lake Cooper and was a member of Bass International. He enjoyed spending time with his family and their time together fishing, hunting and camping in Minnesota. He was a true Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes football fan. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be used for donate.givetoiowa.org/s/1773/giving/19/interior.aspx?sid=1773&gid=2&pgid=509&cid=1288&dids=34. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
