RANDALL "RANDY" L. SANCHEZ Cedar Rapids Randall "Randy" L. Sanchez, 57, of Cedar Rapids, died early Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, with the Rev. Mr. Robert Hurych officiating. Burial: St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Randy is survived by two children, Cindy Sanchez (George Welsh), Toddville, and Gabriel Sanchez, Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Kassidy and Westin Welsh; his mother, Violet Sanchez, Cedar Rapids; sister, Marcelina (Bruce) Luedeman, Central City; and brothers, William "Boomer" and Tony Sanchez, both of Cedar Rapids. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Lucio W. Sanchez; and four sisters, Juanita, Geraldina, Mary Ellen and Annette. Randall was born Feb. 13, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Lucio and Violet (Saxton) Sanchez and was a lifelong resident. He married Susan Fish on May 18, 1984, in Cedar Rapids. Randy worked for Triangle Bandag and later Bauer Built Tire and Service Center for more than 30 years until his retirement. Randy enjoyed fishing and greyhound racing. A memorial fund has been established.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019