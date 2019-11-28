|
RANDALL "RANDY" L. YODER Kalona A Celebration of Life for Randall "Randy" L. Yoder, 54, of Kalona, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Lower Deer Creek Church, 1408 540th St., SW, Kalona, with pastors Don Patterson and Steve Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at the Lower Deer Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Lower Deer Creek Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Crooked Creek Christian Camp and Iowa City Hospice. Randy Yoder passed into the arms of Jesus, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in rural Kalona following a three-year battle with colon cancer. The Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family. Randy was born Aug. 16, 1965, in Iowa City, the son of Donald G. and Ila J. (Schlabaugh) Yoder. He graduated from Iowa Mennonite School in 1984 and Hesston College in 1986. On June 20, 1987, he was united in marriage to Paula K. Hathaway in Beamer, Neb., and became the father of three boys with whom he thoroughly enjoyed many activities. Randy worked for Stutsman's Inc., English River Pellets and the past 20 years at Mercy Hospital. Randy was a member of Lower Deer Creek Church where he was baptized and served in many capacities, most recently as Elder. He also served on the Crooked Creek Christian Camp Board and coached his boys' baseball teams in Washington Township. Randy enjoyed farming and raising cattle, hunting, fishing, camping, trips to Colorado, rebuilding salvaged vehicles and restoring antique tractors. But most important to him was his time spent with family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Paula of Kalona; three sons, Lukas (Amanda) Yoder of Kalona, Cole (Breana) Yoder of Kalona, Caleb Yoder and friend, Sarah Ebersole of Sharon Center; parents, Don and Ila Yoder of Kalona; sister, Deb (Verlyn) Yoder of Kalona; brother, Scott (Cindy) Yoder of Sioux Falls, S.D. Also surviving are his father and mother-in-law, Dave and Stella Hathaway of Kalona; brother and sisters-in-law, Dave (Jeanette) Hathaway of Goshen, Ind., Tim (Melinda) Hathaway of Wellman, Christine (Tim) Yoder of Bellevue, Neb., and Reba (Mitch) Stutzman of Millersburg, Ind.; 17 nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and nephews. Preceding Randy in death were his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019