RANDALL "RANDY" MACKEY Farley Randall "Randy" Mackey, 53, of Farley, Iowa, formerly of Eldora, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa. Friends and relatives of Randy may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley. Visitation will continue after 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the funeral home. Services for Randy will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, with Deacon Dan O'Connell presiding. Burial will be held at a later date. He was born Dec. 8, 1966, in Eldora, Iowa, the son of Larry and Vivian (Guilford) Mackey. He graduated from Eldora New Providence High School. On April 8, 1989, in Toledo, Iowa, he was united in marriage to Keri Bruner. Randy was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He was a stock car racing enthusiast and loved his camping weekends at Leisure Lake. He is survived by his wife, Keri Mackey of Farley, Iowa; one son, Randy Mackey Jr. of Farley, Iowa; three siblings, Diana (Andy) Dettinger of Lodi, Wis., David (Gil) Mackey of Palm Springs, Calif., and Jerry (Marnee) Mackey of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; fathers- and mothers-in-law, Alan and Teri Baker of Tama, Iowa, and Roger and Clara Bruner of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jamie (Larry) Doherty of Central City, Iowa, Mike (Kelly) Stoos of Holiday Lake, Iowa, Tim (Mari) Bruner of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jeff (Tracey) Bruner of Fairfax, Iowa, Mike (Lesley) Bruner of Fairfax, Iowa, Rod (Megan) Bruner of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Matt (Brooke) Baker of Palo, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David L. Mackey in infancy; and one nephew, Gary Morris. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in memory of Randy Mackey. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020