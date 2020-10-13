RANDY BURGESS Cedar Rapids Randy Burgess, 44, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home following a sudden illness. There will be a Celebration of Life from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Marion Legion Club. Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, has taken Randy and his family into their care. Randy Earl Burgess was born Nov. 12, 1975, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Mary Burgess. He attended Metro High School in Cedar Rapids. He later worked at several factories in Cedar Rapids. Randy is survived by his fiancee, Penny Fisher; his sons, Anthony St. John, Damien, Dustin, Mortiky and Marcus Burgess; a daughter, LaKota Roth; his mother, Mary Hurt; a sister, Beth Hurt; two brothers, LeRoy and Matthew Burgess; nieces, Natalie and Alexia Burgess; nephews, Domynik Hurt, Nicolas and Alexander Oltmann, Talon and Henry Burgess; and many more family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; uncles, William "Bill" Burgess and Sonny Burgess; and a niece, Destany Hetzler. Randy enjoyed spending time with his fiancee, Penny Fisher. She was his true love. They were planning to marry in the near future. She was his soulmate, rock and reason for living. He loved to play video games with his children and time spent with his dog, Buck.



