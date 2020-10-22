1/1
Randy Chapel
1951 - 2020
RANDY CHAPEL Cedar Rapids Randy Chapel, 68, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Oldorf Hospice House, after a brief illness. A private service will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Chapel. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Patti; son, Brett Chapel of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Stephanie (Brian) Helle, of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Aidan and Carson Helle; stepson, Trend (Shannon) Ray of Marion; and stepdaughter, Tanya Ray of Cedar Rapids; stepgrandchildren, Dene', Christyonna, Tajiah, Teagan and Jax; a great-granddaughter, Sarai; and an aunt, Nancy Waybill of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jeffrey. Randy Chapel was born Oct. 27, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, to David and Leota Chapel. He graduated from Washington High School in 1969. He married Theresa (O'Brien) Chapel in 1970 and started a family. He worked at Feiereisen and Cherry Burrell until starting his own delivery business, Iowa Express. He started a new chapter in life when he married Patti Ray in 2001. His hobbies were fantasy football, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was a friend to everyone and he will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
