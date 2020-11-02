RANDY D. GOOD Coralville Randy D. Good, 55, of Coralville, died suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Randy Dean Good was born Sept. 7, 1965, in Newton, Iowa, the son of Selmer "Bud" Good and Janice Kay Vesley. Following high school, he joined his father in the business, Bud's Tire, which was first located in Coralville but later moved to the east side of Iowa City. Randy was the true meaning of a mechanic, having been around this stuff most of his life. He took care of thousands in the business and many became friends along the way. Randy was very family oriented. His family includes his mother, Kay Vesley; siblings, Elaine Michel (Tom), Ricky Good, Julie Rider (Richard), Rita Rider (John) and Michelle Frauenholz (Dennis); Randy's life partner, Catherine Roach; and numerous nieces and nephews. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Bud; and son, Tony Dean Good. No public services are planned. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
