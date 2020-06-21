RANDY LOUIS FURLER Aurora, Colo. Randy Louis Furler, 65, passed away at Sky Ridge Medical Center on June 14, 2020, due to complications in his treatment of sepsis. Randy is survived by his wife, Bonnie Jo Furler; his son, John Paul Furler; daughter, Debbie Jo Furler, with her wife Tiffany Furler; and brothers, Rick and Russ Furler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Betty Furler; and his in-laws, Marvin and Joan Gardner. Born in 1954 in a small town in Iowa, he wasn't one to settle down too quickly. After growing up on the farm, he was ready for something new. He set off to Wyoming to work on the railroad with one of his best friends, Ron Gardner. It was through Ron that Randy met Bonnie, the love of his life. After a while, and plenty of stories between, Randy decided to make a break for it, trying his hand at construction work in the great state of Colorado. He invested 30-plus years into Adolfson and Peterson. He made lifelong friendships that transcended the job, and often relied upon in his later years. Randy and Bonnie had two beautiful children together, and by the time of his passing, recently celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary. Randy loved fishing, watching the Rockies and Broncos, playing cribbage and woodworking. If you were lucky enough to be in the know, Randy loved getting his friends and family into his "DVD collecting." Randy was always ready to lend a hand in the fixing of things. He also was an animal lover and owned many during his life. There are a million small facts of Randy that can never be erased in the mind of his family and friends. So the family asks those reading to leave their stories of Randy in the comments, how he helped you, a funny story, or anything in between. A private service will be held on June 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. Relatives and friends are welcome to contact the family for more details. Memorial contributions are welcome at the National Kidney Foundation, or Parkview Church, Colorado.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.