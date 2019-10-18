|
|
RANDY LYNN CHRISTENSEN Cedar Rapids Randy Lynn Christensen, 67, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Mercy Medical Center. Services will be held at a later date. Cedar Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Bonnie Christensen; his sons, Jeff (Jill) Christensen, Kyle Christensen and Terry Anderson; his sisters, Peg (Wayne) Becicka and Pam (Larry) Langton; his grandchildren, Connor, Mya, Hailey, Megan and Alyssa; and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Cael; many nieces and nephews; and special family, William and Kat Armstrong and Addie. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers. Randy was born Oct. 2, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Leland and Madaline (King) Christensen. He married Bonnie VanGampleare on Aug. 14, 1976, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Randy was employed with the Cedar Rapids school system and Hy-Vee Food Stores in Cedar Rapids. He loved coaching baseball and umpiring and was a devoted Yankees fan. Randy was a people person. He loved visiting and was a friend to all he met. Randy always took care of everyone. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019