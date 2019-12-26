|
|
RANDY LEE MEIER Cedar Rapids Randy Lee Meier, 64, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Born in Cedar Rapids to William and Julia Nadine Meier, Randy attended Prairie High School with the Class of 1973. On May 18, 1984, he was united in marriage to Kimberly Gaye Whalen in Grand Junction, Colo. They had two children together, Tiffany and Chad. Randy enjoyed working on cars since he was a teenager. Over the years, he had worked at Ream Auto Body, along with working on various motorcycles and cars in his home garage. He worked as a body man and painter most of his career. Randy loved the outdoors, spending time mushroom hunting, camping, fishing, hunting and golfing. He hunted turkey, pheasants, quail and deer, but especially loved his annual elk hunting trip to Colorado with his bothers. Randy was an avid Denver Broncos and Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed action movies. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his daughter, Tiffany Meier (Rusty Carter); son, Chad Meier; four grandchildren, Shayla Jameson, Ava Meier (mother, Lana Schultz), Shyann Jameson and Brantley Thomas; his sister, Jackie Goodwin; five brothers, Dennis, Rick, Ronnie, Rusty and Mark; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members; and one of his closest friends, John Fawcett. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kim; and his sister, Brenda. Randy was louder than life, always smiling and his laugh was infectious! He will be greatly missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Epic Event Center in Marion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019