RANDY MONSERUD Cedar Rapids Randy Monserud, 66, a lifelong Cedar Rapids resident, passed away Jan. 27, 2020, at his home. Gathering of family and friends: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Private Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his children, Molly, Rick (Becky Galvan) and Steve (Amy) Monserud; grandchildren, Sean, Emily, Hudson and Matilda; siblings, Bob, Jerry and Jon Monserud and Ann Tvedte; and many in-laws, extended family members and friends. Randall James Monserud was born Feb. 20, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, to Alfred and Lorraine (Schulte) Monserud. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1976 after studying to become a pharmacist. He married Deborah Hannon on May 15, 1976, in Cedar Rapids. He worked for Kmart for more than 25 years as a pharmacist, retiring in 2010. Randy was a simple man who enjoyed reading, discovering fun toys for his grandchildren and taking care of his plants. The majority of his time was spent as a loving father and grandfather. He will be especially missed by his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved wife, Debbie. Please share your support and memories with Randy's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020