1/1
Randy Rundle
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RANDY JACK RUNDLE Mount Vernon Randy Jack Rundle, 64, of Mount Vernon, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Survivors include his wife, Kari; sons, Josh (Anna) Rundle and Jeremy (Taylor) Rundle; grandchildren, Renae, Jack, Wyatt, Addy, Adelaide, Henry and Ellie; his father, Dick Rundle; brothers, Rod (Christy) Rundle and Rory (Elaine) Rundle; father-in-law, Dan Sheldon; sisters-in-law, Kim Sheldon and Kristi (Jamie) Sheldon; and brother-in-law, Kip (Jerri) Sheldon. Randy also is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Rundle; and mother-in-law, Sharon Sheldon. Randy was born Sept. 11, 1956, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Dick and Judy (Aldrich) Rundle. He attended Mount Vernon High School (Class of 1974) and the University of North Dakota. He earned a scholarship to UND and was a linebacker for the Fighting Sioux. On Aug. 25, 1984, he married Kari Sheldon in Iowa City, Iowa. They made their home on a small acreage south of Mount Vernon. Randy began his career at Rockwell Collins/Goss Graphic, and, for the last 20 years, he worked for IGD Industries. Randy enjoyed riding his Harley and taking road trips with Kari. Their travels took them all over the country and created many fun and special memories. He enjoyed the outdoors, caring for their acreage, fixing things in his shop and cooking/grilling with Kari. Spending time with his grandkids gave him great joy. They will remember many tractor rides around the yard with Grandpa at the wheel. Randy, "Pa," Grandpa," and "Papa" will forever live in our hearts. Please share your support and memories with Randy's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
715 10th Ave SW
Mt Vernon, IA 52314
319-895-8425
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved