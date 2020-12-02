RANDY JACK RUNDLE Mount Vernon Randy Jack Rundle, 64, of Mount Vernon, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Survivors include his wife, Kari; sons, Josh (Anna) Rundle and Jeremy (Taylor) Rundle; grandchildren, Renae, Jack, Wyatt, Addy, Adelaide, Henry and Ellie; his father, Dick Rundle; brothers, Rod (Christy) Rundle and Rory (Elaine) Rundle; father-in-law, Dan Sheldon; sisters-in-law, Kim Sheldon and Kristi (Jamie) Sheldon; and brother-in-law, Kip (Jerri) Sheldon. Randy also is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Rundle; and mother-in-law, Sharon Sheldon. Randy was born Sept. 11, 1956, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Dick and Judy (Aldrich) Rundle. He attended Mount Vernon High School (Class of 1974) and the University of North Dakota. He earned a scholarship to UND and was a linebacker for the Fighting Sioux. On Aug. 25, 1984, he married Kari Sheldon in Iowa City, Iowa. They made their home on a small acreage south of Mount Vernon. Randy began his career at Rockwell Collins/Goss Graphic, and, for the last 20 years, he worked for IGD Industries. Randy enjoyed riding his Harley and taking road trips with Kari. Their travels took them all over the country and created many fun and special memories. He enjoyed the outdoors, caring for their acreage, fixing things in his shop and cooking/grilling with Kari. Spending time with his grandkids gave him great joy. They will remember many tractor rides around the yard with Grandpa at the wheel. Randy, "Pa," Grandpa," and "Papa" will forever live in our hearts. Please share your support and memories with Randy's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
