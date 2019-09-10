|
|
RANDY RAY SORDEN Webster Randy Ray Sorden of Burlington, formerly of Webster, passed away suddenly Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Great River Medical Center in Burlington. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Sigourney with inurnment at Sorden Cemetery, near Webster. Randy was born April 26, 1949, to Hal S. and Maxine Sorden of Webster, Iowa. He graduated from English Valley High School in 1967. Shortly thereafter, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served as a corpsman. Randy served one tour of duty in Vietnam attached to a Marine battalion. After being discharged from service, Randy worked various jobs and cared for his father before Hal's death in December 1987. Randy was united in marriage to Linda Harriman-Tremmel on Aug. 14, 1993, in Coralville and moved to Burlington. Randy worked as a correctional officer at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility, retiring in 2014. Randy came late to marriage and fatherhood, but embraced it with his whole heart. He cherished each of his four stepchildren, and later, their spouses, his grandchildren and his entire extended family. Randy was known for his sense of humor, his quiet style, always being supportive and being unflappable. In the last 26 years, Randy set an example with his love for Linda that serves as an inspiration for his family and naturally to their extended family. Randy never had to ease into loving his children and their families, he just did it. Randy was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharyl Nebel. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Contessa (Dan) Tremmel-Thiltgen and Conterra Batie, both of Cedar Rapids, Jessie (Angie) Tremmel of Mocksville, N.C., and Consuela Tremmel and her partner, Mike Snow, of Tiffin; six grandchildren and their children and partners; and one brother, Gary Sorden of Coralville. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for PAWS. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Randy's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019