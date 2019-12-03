|
RASHID R. OTHMAN Cedar Rapids On Nov. 26, 2019, Rashid R. Othman, passed away unexpectedly at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was 52 years old. Rashid was born Feb. 9, 1967, in Chicago, Ill. He was the youngest of four siblings and grew up with a large extended family. He was a history buff, and his favorite channel was The History Channel. He was a voracious reader of medieval and Andalusian history. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and love of reading with his family and helped with many school papers. Rashid loved bowling and had been on various leagues throughout his life. He enjoyed sharing his love of bowling with his family, and while they never stood a chance to beat him, it was the time spent and the coaching they received that always will be remembered. He loved participating in the decadeslong, multigenerational family football picks every season and was immortalized on the championship trophy last year. Sundays were a time for family and football. Rashid enjoyed working for Cargill for 20 years. He especially loved telling his nieces and nephews about all of the ingredients Cargill contributes to their favorite foods. He especially enjoyed the Eid holiday celebrations with his family and friends. He was very generous with his time and resources. He enjoyed his longtime weekly traditions of dinners and movie nights with his friends and their families. Most of all, Rashid loved his family. He enjoyed watching his nieces and nephews grow up and have families of their own. He always was there to offer support and advice. He was very generous with his time and resources for anyone in need. Rashid leaves behind his father, Talat Othman; his sister, Sue (Nader) Amr; and his brothers, Joseph (Mary) Othman and Jamil (Mary) Othman. He also leaves behind multiple nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews who were like his children and always knew they could go to him for anything. Rashid was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Isabelle Othman. Services were held Nov. 29 in Bridgeview, Ill., with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Evergreen Park, Ill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rashid's favorite charity, , or The Islamic Center of Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019