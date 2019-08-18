|
RAY B. HINKLY Cedar Rapids Ray B. Hinkly, 81, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, following a brief illness. Ray leaves his wife of 29 years, Lois (Dappen) Hinkly; four children, Scott Hinkly (Marissa), Stanton Hinkly (Kim), Connie Reeder (Scott) and Melanie Hinkly (Kevin Meyer); stepdaughter, Erika Elles (Lance Viers); and 11 wonderful grandchildren. Ray also is survived by the mother of his children, Ginny Adams-Studer (Joe); along with extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryant Stanton and Frances Giedemann Hinkly; and his sisters, Elizabeth Hinkly Kaiser, Sister Mariella Hinkly and Audrey Hinkly Tabor. Ray was born and raised in Luverne, Minn., and graduated from Luverne High School. He received his B.A. from Winona State and his M.A. from the University of Iowa. He moved to Iowa to teach science in the Cedar Rapids school district. He eventually became the principal at Kenwood Elementary. Ray's love for teaching took him back to the classroom. Ray was an avid golfer and the coach for the Jefferson High School boys' golf team. He retired from Harding Middle School in 1991. A Celebration of Life is will be held on Aug. 24, 2019, at Unity Center located at 3791 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE., Cedar Rapids, Iowa. People may stop by to pay their respects in the foyer from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. You also are welcome to join our extended family for a small lunch gathering in the community room from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. where we will be having family, friends, and colleagues share their favorite stories about Ray.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019