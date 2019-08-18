|
RAY EDMOND WILLIAMS Fairfax Ray Edmond Williams, 88, of Fairfax, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Garnett Place. A private family service will be held at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. Ray is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Dan) Patterson of Cedar Rapids; son, Scott (Teresa) Williams of New Bloomfield, Mo.; four grandchildren, Cory and Cassandra Patterson, Stephanie (Chris) Hoeman and Austin (Samantha) Williams; and one great-grandchild, Genevieve Hoeman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lyla, in 2018. Ray was born on June 23, 1931, in Vinton, the son of Merle and Alma Staab Williams. He married Lyla Mick on July 31, 1953, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. After Ray was discharged from the service, Ray and Lyla moved to Cedar Rapids, where he was employed by the city as an electrical inspector. After several years of service to the city, Ray left to join the IBEW Local 405, where he worked for 30-plus years as an electrician. Ray was a member of Fairfax American Legion and IBEW Local 405. Ray loved traveling and wintering in Texas with relatives. He enjoyed time spent gardening and visiting with his neighbors near his home in Fairfax. Ray spent numerous hours enjoying the wildlife in the area. He would hand pick corn to feed the birds and squirrels. In later years, Ray cared for his wife, Lyla. Memorials may be directed to the . Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
