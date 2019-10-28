|
|
RAY EDWIN WILSON Cedar Rapids Ray Edwin Wilson, 80, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, surrounded by family. Ray requested a graveside service at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. A Celebration of Life will be held after the service at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Ray is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jaqueline; son, Varick (Dawn) Wilson; brother, Bobby (Billie) Wilson; and sister, Melba Atkinson. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Hazel Greer Wilson. Ray was born in McLemoresville, Tenn. He moved to Cedar Rapids in 1954 and graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington in 1958. His hobbies included baseball, golf and hunting. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cedar Rapids. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019