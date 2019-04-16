|
|
RAY LEROY GREASER Vinton Ray LeRoy Greaser, 95, of Manchester, formerly of Vinton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Vinton Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating and the Rev. Dennis Quint as eulogist. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa A. (Donald) Quint of Manchester and Lana R. (Sam) Humble of Circle Pines, Minn.; six grandchildren, Sam Humble, Alex Humble, Kellie (Dan) Ruba, Abby (Dan) Davis, Andy (Erin) Quint and Michael Quint; and four great-grandchildren, Natalie, Luke and Nora Ruba and Beckett Davis. The family wishes to thank the Good Neighbor Home and Above & Beyond Hospice for their loving care extended to Ray. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019