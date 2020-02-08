|
RAY ELROY HERVEY Battle Creek, Mich. Ray Elroy Hervey, 75, of Battle Creek, Mich., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Bronson Hospital. Ray was born on March 13, 1944, in Sigourney, Iowa, the son of Elroy and Amy (Claypool) Hervey. He graduated from English Valley High School in 1962. Ray was an over-the-road truck driver for most of his life. He drove for Clarahan, Dyson, Pepsi, Binns and Steven, and SafeWay. Ray married Connie on Oct. 31, 2000. He greatly enjoyed NASCAR, vintage airplanes, classic cars, westerns and spending time with his neighbors and nephews, Colt and Kade. Ray's memory will be honored by his wife, Connie of Battle Creek; two children, Christine (Fred) Cortemigula of What Cheer, Iowa, and Tracy (Kim) Hervey of Tucson, Ariz.; stepdaughter, Tara (Jason) Killian of Battle Creek; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike) Kazakoff, Allison Hervey and Keegan Killian; great-granddaughter, Amelia; and four siblings, Edward (Cheryl) Hervey, Lyle Hervey, Virginia (Dick) Swanson and Daryl (Maxine) Hervey. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at Baxter Funeral and Cremation Service. Arrangement by the Baxter Funeral and Cremation Service, (269) 788-9800, www.baxterfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020