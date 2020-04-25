|
|
RAY HRUBY Oxford Ray Hruby, 83, lifelong resident of rural Oxford, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. Ray Stanley Hruby was born Nov. 16, 1936, the son of Stanley and Ethel (Mueller) Hruby. Following graduation from Oxford High School in 1955, he attended Iowa State University until joining the U.S. Army to serve his country. On June 25, 1964, Ray married Shirley J. Swenka at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford. He devoted his life to his faith, family, and farm. He was a longtime active member of the Oxford Methodist Church and the Oxford Lions Club. Ray is survived by his wife, Shirley; their six children, Ramona Walker, Moria Lewis (Greg), Luke Hruby (Susan), Joy Sweeney (PJ), Jill Downes (Tim Kovacevich) and Jessica Uhlmann (Brandt); 15 grandchildren, Danielle Lewis, Michael Lewis (Jessica Fitzgerald), Mark Lewis (Hannah Seaman), Mitchell Walker, Macie Walker, Emma Hruby, Claire Hruby, Alexa Sweeney, Elizabeth Sweeney, Melissa Sweeney, Gracie Downes, Greta Downes, Jacob Uhlmann, Wyatt Uhlmann and Ethan Uhlmann; and Ray's brothers and their wives, Lloyd Hruby (Marie), Richard Hruby (Merlene) and Donald Hruby (Lucille); and his brother-in-law, Harold J. Larew Ray is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lue Ellen Larew; and son-in-law, Matt Walker. Public visitation and services will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ray's memory to Oxford Fire Department/First Responders or the Oxford United Methodist Church. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020