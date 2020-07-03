RAY HRUBY Oxford Ray Hruby, 83, a lifelong resident of rural Oxford, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, on his farm surrounded by his family. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Oxford United Methodist Church. There will be a time of visitation from noon until services at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ray's memory to Oxford Fire Department/First Responders or the Oxford United Methodist Church. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com
. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation that all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Ray's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so.