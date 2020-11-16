1/1
Ray John Tessau
1936 - 2020
RAY JOHN TESSAU Wellsburg Ray John Tessau, 84, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Doyen Chapel in Wellsburg. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Wellsburg Reformed Church. Burial will follow at the Wellsburg Reformed Church Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged and requested by the family. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Ray was born Oct. 15, 1936, to Emil and Emmi (Vogt) Tessau. He graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1954. He attended Waterloo Barber College. He followed that profession for 60-plus years. He also worked at Dayco Corp. in Eldora, Iowa, and a school bus driver in the 1970s for a few years. Ray married Carol LeAnn Schmidt on June 25, 1965, at Wellsburg Reformed Church. They made their home in Wellsburg. They were blessed with four children: Karen (Mike) Heerkes of Dike, Marlee (Bruce) Ellis of Cedar Rapids, Lisa (Chris) Ollendieck of Cedar Falls and Geoffrey (Carrie) Tessau of St. Charles, Iowa; and nine grandchildren, Hannah and Olivia Heerkes, Emily and Quinton Ellis, Erin and Josh Ollendieck, and Noah, Danica and Liam Tessau. Ray was a member of Wellsburg Reformed Church. He enjoyed being with his family, golfing, fishing, watching sports and playing cards. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children and grandchildren; a twin brother, Roy (Susan) Tessau; a sister-in-law, Janice (Myron) VanHorn; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Marlys Meester, Alice Elaine Ennenga and Mary Ann Tessau; a brother-in-law, Dale Ennenga; and a niece, Brenda Ennenga Cohen.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020.
