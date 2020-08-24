RAY K. COOK Winthrop Ray K. Cook, 97, of Winthrop, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at ABCM East Care Center in Independence. There will be a private family funeral service and burial. Public visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Monti Hall in Monti. Interment: Troy Mills Cemetery, Troy Mills, Iowa. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
. Ray Kenneth Cook was born April 23, 1923, in Troy Mills, Iowa, the son of Arthur Franklin and Marie (Schonberg) Cook. He graduated from Troy Mills High School in the Class of 1941. Ray served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from August 1944 to April 1946. Ray was united in marriage to Lorraine F. Fisher of Troy Mills on June 30, 1945, at the Navy Chapel in Long Beach, Calif. They farmed near Winthrop and were blessed with four sons: Kenneth, Donald, Harold and Alan. Lorraine died on April 12, 1975. Ray was then united in marriage to Doris (Tudor) Carter in 1978 at the Church of Christ United in Winthrop. Ray was a lifetime farmer. He raised crops and hogs, but he especially enjoyed raising cattle. He and his brother, Edmund, built one of the first cattle confinement buildings in the area. Ray remained active with bringing in the harvest until this past year. He was a member of the Hoover Wesleyan Church at Walker where he had served as church treasurer, was a 46-year member of The Gideons International and was a charter member of the Troy Mills American Legion. Ray also served on several area boards and enjoyed participating on an Honor Flight. Ray enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and especially spending time with his family. Ray is survived by his wife, Doris Cook of Independence; four sons, Kenneth (Linda) Cook of Winthrop, Donald (Karen) Cook of Ryan, Harold Cook of Independence and Alan (Janet) Cook of Winthrop; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two stepchildren, Tom Carter of North English and Nancy Carter of Kentucky; several step-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Dusil of Troy Mills; and sister-in-law, Leah Cook of Independence. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lorraine; grandson, Stephen Cook; brother, Edmund Cook; nephew, Jim Dusil; brother-in-law, Joe Dusil; niece, Joyce McAtee; and stepdaughter: Linda Carter.