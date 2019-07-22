RAY LANNOM Springville Ray Lannom, 89, of Springville, Iowa, formerly of Vine, Tenn., died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the funeral home. Burial: Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Ray was born Jan. 10, 1930, in Vine, Tenn., the son of James and Mattie (McPeak) Lannom. He married JoAnn Beres on Jan. 29, 1979, in Cedar Rapids. Ray was a member of the Local 2158 Millwright Union and he retired in 1995. In his younger years, he played in a band called The Tennesseans. He loved to play guitar, go fishing, and he was a member of many bowling leagues throughout the years. He lived in Springville the last eight years, and during retirement he loved raising competition roosters. Ray is survived by his wife, JoAnn Lannom of Springville; children, Jimmy Lannom of Tennessee, Becky (Rich) Moore of Olin, Iowa, and Steve Lannom (Sharon Melville) of Anamosa; stepchildren, Jeff Mull of Olin, Joyce Busenbark of Coggon, Jeannette (Dave) Clark of Olin and Stacy (Jeff) Norton of Marion; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard Lannom of Cedar Rapids and Mark (Debbie) Lannom of Lebanon, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Douglas Lannom; and sister-in-law, Shirley Lannom. Please share a memory of Ray at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 22, 2019