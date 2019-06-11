RAY HARRISON MYERS Central City Son of Ina Marie Kee and Ola H. Myers, Navy Seaman 2nd Class Ray Harrison Myers was reported KIA/MIA at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, by the United States Navy and initially pronounced lost at sea, became accounted for on April 19, 2019, by the Defense POWs/MIA Accounting Office (DPAA) and notification of surviving kin commenced. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Blodgett Cemetery, Central City, Iowa, where Ray will be buried with full military honors and laid to final rest beside his mother, father and brother. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Central City. On Dec. 7, 1941, Myers was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Myers. Seventy-seven years have passed and we, Ray's eldest surviving family members, are honored and appreciative to welcome Ray back to his hometown and particularly pleased to be directing his burial to be placed beside his parents and brother at the Blodgett Cemetery. There are four generational survivors of Ray Harrison Myers; two nephews, including the eldest Duane Kloster of Spring Hill, Fla., the son of Ray's sister Ruth June, Stuart Myers of Loveland, Colo., the son of Ray's brother Russell Myers; and two nieces, Janis Myers-Lewis of Longmont, Colo., the daughter of Ray's brother Russell Myers, and Debra Downing of Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Ray's sister Ruth June Kloster; a stepsister is among the survivors as well, Diana Heck of Alburnett, Iowa, the stepdaughter of Ray's brother Russell Myers; and their families, including more nieces, nephews and cousins not mentioned. In memory of Uncle Ray Harrison Myers, honor and courage! Published in The Gazette on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary