RAYMOND A. HENG Marion Raymond A. Heng, 75, of Marion, passed away Aug. 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. A private family graveside will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Ray was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Oscar and Amy (White) Heng. He graduated from Radcliffe High School and Drake College of Pharmacy. Ray was united in marriage on June 16, 1968, in Algona, Iowa, to Maree Miller. He worked in management and as a pharmacist for HyVee for more than 40 years. Ray enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and playing bridge. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Arthur, Owen and Dean. He is survived by his wife, Maree; daughters, Amy (Ray) Fowler and Sara (Nader) AboZena; grandsons, Isaiah DuFresne, Zak AboZena and Enness AboZena; sister, Janet (Richard) Holtz; brother, Duane (Mary Jane); and sisters-in-law, Joan, Cathy and Nancy Heng. Memorial donations may be directed to Cedar Valley Humane Society or Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020.
